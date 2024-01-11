New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is retiring, per report

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will retire after a 24-year run and leading the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles. ESPN first reported the news Wednesday morning, citing league sources. The Patriots have not confirmed Belichick's retirement.

Belichick is the third-winningest coach in NFL history, compiling 302 regular-season victories. He also has by far the most postseason victories with 31.

Belichick's tenure has soured in recent seasons as the Patriots went 4-13 in 2023. Since Tom Brady left New England as its quarterback, the Patriots have only made the postseason once, promptly getting eliminated by Buffalo in the Wild Card round in 2021.

Breaking story to be updated.

