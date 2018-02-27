SeaWorld losses widen for the year, CEO Manby departs

Mostly Cloudy
HI: 55°
LO: 43°
SAN DIEGO, CA - JUNE 21: A general view of the atmosphere at the premiere of Sea World San Diego's "Turtle: The Incredible Journey" on June 21, 2011 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - SeaWorld is posting a fourth-quarter loss of $20.4 million and says CEO Joel Manby is stepping down.
John Reilly, the chief parks operations officer, will take over on an interim basis.
On a per-share basis, the Orlando, Florida, company had a loss of 24 cents, which is worse than the per-share loss of 18 cents that Wall Street had expected, according to Zacks Investment Research.
Quarterly revenue of $265.5 million beat out analyst projections for $260.1 million.
Annual losses widened to $202.4 million, or $2.36 per share. Revenue was $1.26 billion.
Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. rose about 2 percent before the opening bell Tuesday.