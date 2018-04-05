Bloggers have dubbed it "printeruption" and "bricking-gate" because the off-brand cartridges will no longer work.
"I can't even get to the menu on the printer anymore," Spaulding said. "It won't even go past the error message."
Reason for the bricking
With an official Epson cartridge costing twice the price of her off-brand cartridge (in the $50 range), Spaulding says it might be cheaper to just buy a new printer that comes with your first set of ink cartridges.
Either way, Spaulding is not happy.
"They are kind of holding you hostage so you buy their printer cartridges," she said.
Duane Brozek, an Epson America spokesman, defended the update. He says other brands of cartridges and ink may not function properly, so the company periodically updates firmware to ensure the printer operates as designed. (See full Epson statement below.)
If you are not happy with that, you may want to avoid the update so you don't waste your money.
