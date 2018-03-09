Toys 'R' Us considering closing all of its stores, according to new report

The toy company is reportedly having trouble finding a buyer or reaching a debt restructuring deal with its lenders, but some experts believe a rescue deal could still be possible.
In January, court documents revealed Toys 'R' Us planned to shutter as many as 182 stores, including three in San Diego County.
Eleven of the 182 stores on the shut-down list are in Southern California, with three in San Diego County -- Mira Mesa (8181 Mira Mesa Blvd.), Mission Bay (1240 W. Morena Blvd.) and Vista (1990 University Dr.).