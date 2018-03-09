Toys 'R' Us considering closing all of its stores, according to new report

(KGTV/WXYZ) - Less than two months after a report said Toys 'R' Us would close many of its U.S. stores, a new report said the toy store is considering closing all stores.



According to the Wall Street Journal, the store is preparing to abandon efforts at restructuring after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September and will liquidate all of its stores.



The Wall Street Journal reported an announcement could come as soon as Monday as there is a bankruptcy hearing in Virginia.



The toy company is reportedly having trouble finding a buyer or reaching a debt restructuring deal with its lenders, but some experts believe a rescue deal could still be possible.



In January, court documents revealed Toys 'R' Us planned to shutter as many as 182 stores, including three in San Diego County.



Eleven of the 182 stores on the shut-down list are in Southern California, with three in San Diego County -- Mira Mesa (8181 Mira Mesa Blvd.), Mission Bay (1240 W. Morena Blvd.) and Vista (1990 University Dr.).



Stores outside of the U.S. are not affected.