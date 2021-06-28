M&M’s Is Debuting New White Chocolate Pretzel Candies

Even though summer has just begun, we’re also halfway to the 2021 holiday season. While there’s no need to start gift shopping or getting out decorations just yet, we can totally handle seeing some sneak peeks of the festive new treats coming to stores this winter.

One new candy that will hit store shelves for the holidays will be M&M’s White Chocolate Pretzel Snowballs. The limited-edition M&M’s balance salty and sweet, combining a white chocolate shell with a crunchy, pretzel-filled center.

New for the 2021 holiday season, the white chocolate pretzel M&M’s will be available in stores nationwide beginning in September. Because they are white and blue, they work well all winter — not just at Christmas — and they would be particularly helpful for decorating a snowy scene on a gingerbread house.

Mars Wrigley

If M&M’s aren’t your favorite, there’s also a new Dove candy hitting shelves for the holidays: Dove Milk Chocolate Toffee Almond Crunch Promises. With classic flavors of the season, the candies consist of crunchy almond toffee covered in milk chocolate.

Each individually-wrapped chocolate has a message on the inside of the wrapper, making these candies perfect for displaying in decorative bowls or tucking into stockings. The new Promises will also be hitting store shelves in September.

Mars Wrigley

M&M’s and Dove usually release seasonal flavors every year, like Dove’s white chocolate carrot cake for Easter, pink champagne and milk chocolate swirl hearts for Valentine’s Day, and most recently, lemon meringue chocolates for spring.

M&M’s has released many seasonal flavors over the years, too, like white chocolate Key lime pie and white chocolate marshmallow for spring, and sugar cookie M&Ms for the 2020 holiday season.

If you’re more interested in making your holiday sweets from scratch, there’s a bright-green Grinch fudge recipe that is sure to delight all the Whos down in Whoville who like Christmas a lot! The simple instructions only require some microwaving and mixing of ingredients and then waiting for the festive fudge to cool in the fridge.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.