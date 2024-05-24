Memorial Day safety reminder at the beaches and on the bay

As the Memorial Day Weekend kicks off, San Diego's beaches are getting more crowded by the minute.

Which is why Lifeguards have safety reminders for people on the beach and on the boats.

ON THE BEACH

Lt. Lonnie Stephens, with San Diego Fire-Rescue Marine Safety, said the safest areas to swim in the ocean are in front of the lifeguard towers.

"We just had a full moon, so that causes extreme high and low tide. so your tides are going to change every six hours," Stephens said. "When you have the tides going lower, you'll have the rip currents pulling stronger, the swell is going to be in the south, waist to chest high over the next 4 days."

Stephens said to be extra mindful of the rip currents because that is commonly what they see causing the most panic in the water.

Stephens also said parents could use the numbers on lifeguard towers to keep track of where their children are.

ON THE BAY

Lt. Rick Romero with San Diego Fire-Rescue said Mission Bay is going to be overcrowded this weekend, so the biggest goal is to cut down on accidents.

Romero said accidents are mainly caused from people driving too close to each other.

Also, later in the afternoons when people start to get tired, boat drivers tend to not be as alert and accidents happen.

Romero said it's best for crews to keep an eye on their drivers, and drivers are ultimately responsible for keeping their crews safe.

"If you're out there and you're doing a moving violation, you'll get stopped by SDPD or SD Lifeguards. We'll check your carriage requirements, PFDs (Personal Flotation Device), fire extinguishers, and if you have a California boater card," Romero said. "If you don't have one of those things, you're subject to be impounded by your vessel.

When it comes to alcohol, Romero said it is allowed on the boats, but the driver has to obey the same laws when it comes to being under the influence and cannot exceed a BAC above .08

In case of an emergency, Romero said always call 911.

On the boats, Romero said to radio channel 16, the distress channel, to call for an emergency.