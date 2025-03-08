Preventing more wear and tear on roads after storms

The roads are drying out one day after heavy rainfall drenched San Diego County, but the city is trying to prevent more wear and tear on local infrastructure.

Rain and more rain Thursday night and even Friday, too, trapping some people in their cars.

La Jolla Village Drive is normally a fast-moving street and it turned into a small lake.

"My engine started sputtering a little bit, power started to go out and my engine stalled and I figured, well I guess I'm just stuck here for now," said Mitch Le.

In Scripps Ranch, the highway flooded. In Sorrento Valley, rescue teams plucked people from cars, floating them to safety, and in Redwood Village, a tree came crashing down into the road.

While these are the immediate impacts, storms can create wear and tear on our roads.

Before the storm, it wasn't the best of times.

The roads needed repair, like these potholes, from Clairemont to Aquarius Drive.

The city is working to repair these holes through "Get It Done," a portion of the City of San Diego's website where people can report issues like potholes, graffiti, and parking violations.

They say they're aware that weather patterns can make a huge impact on road conditions.

In a statement to ABC 10news, they said, "As rain events tend to temporarily increase pothole reports, the Transportation Department will...continue the prioritization process and patching program to ensure safe, drivable streets."

In addition, "Storm patrol and clean-up teams also carry bagged asphalt to spot treat any potholes that they encounter during their work in the field."

With more weather on the way, San Diego's pothole problem could be in for more trouble.