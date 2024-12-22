People wait at airport for loved ones as flights delayed because of fog

SAN DIEGO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (KGTV) - Dozens of flights still delayed at the airport mainly because of the fog and some, waiting for their loved ones, frustrated at the wait.

A sea of people at the airport were arriving and waiting, and David McMillen was one of them. He's a newlywed and was there waiting for his wife with a bouquet of flowers.

"Her flight was supposed to be here at 8:25 and it's now 1:02 so a good long while," said David. "Originally, they were saying that it was gas and the plane hadn't fueled up completely, and then they were saying it was fog."

ABC 10News showed you those conditions on Saturday, and the weather left Martin Heflin waiting at the airport, too. His daughter was supposed to get here by midnight.

"Because of the fog, typical this time of year," said Martin. "But she's going to make it here safely and that's what's important."

But Martin said he's done this before. He's experienced this plenty of times, but he said it's always worth the wait.

"I'm just so happy to see her, regardless of how long I've been sitting here on this curb," said Martin. "No, it'll be so good to see her."

As of late Saturday afternoon, the airport's flight tracker said more than 100 flights were delayed, with 164 canceled in the previous 24 hours.

For David, his patience was tested. He was excited to see his bride.

"I just want my wife," said David. "That's pretty much it. I just want her here. That's about it. I'm just ready to go home."