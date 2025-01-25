Friars Fire victim says starting over after fire helped by 'blessing'

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A local family is beginning their recovery process after their rented condo was damaged by the Friars Fire earlier this week.

Tina Burrell described the heart-wrenching scene as she sorted through her belongings.

“Shock, sad, scared,” said Burrell.

The fire ignited early Tuesday afternoon while Burrell’s grown daughter, Brittany, was home alone.

“I woke up to a boom sound. It sounded like a bomb went off. The house shook,” Brittany recalled. “Once, I looked out the balcony, all I saw was dark smoke and fire.”

Brittany managed to escape the blaze with her two dogs. An intense firefight ensued, including water drops from helicopters and efforts from scores of fire crews.

The fire caused damage to two units in the condo complex, including the roof over Burrell's bedroom.

"Between the fire, smoke, and water damage, it’s nearly a total loss for my personal property – more than $40,000 worth," Tina Burrell stated.

Despite the overwhelming emotions surrounding their loss, Burrell noted a silver lining regarding their insurance situation. After seven years without renters insurance, she secured a policy just two weeks before the fire.

“Fires in Los Angeles scared me to death… as soon as I got my paycheck, I got the insurance,” she said.

Now, she reflects on how crucial that action was, admitting, “I’d be homeless, with no money, living paycheck to paycheck … It’s a blessing.”

A Gofundme campaign has been started to help the family with living and other expenses.

