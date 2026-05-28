Mount Miguel High teacher surprised with Teacher of The Year award

A veteran Mount Miguel High School teacher who never earned a traditional high school diploma — and went on to earn a PhD — is one of 5 San Diego County educators selected for a Teacher of the Year award.

Dr. Mark Jeffers was surprised with the honor on campus, chosen from a pool of roughly 20,000 teachers across the county.

"Of those twenty thousand teachers, one of them is being recognized as teacher of the year. That is Dr. Mark Jeffers," an announcer said as the crowd cheered.

Jeffers had a message for anyone who might aspire to the same recognition.

"Don't try to be a teacher of the year. Work for your students and work for the community," Jeffers said.

Jeffers spearheaded a program at Mount Miguel that allows high school students to take college-level classes, helping them graduate with an associate's degree. Sanela Topalovic is one of the first students he pushed through the program.

"He always told us this is just the start," Topalovic said. "This is your chance to choose your story."

The path Jeffers built for his students is rooted in his own.

"I don't have a high school diploma," Jeffers said.

After going straight into the Marines, Jeffers always dreamed of becoming a teacher — and eventually did. He now holds a bachelor's degree, 2 master's degrees, and a PhD.

"There's a person inside you that you can be — and that's what you're working for," Jeffers said.

Jeffers is one of 5 teachers across San Diego County being highlighted on consecutive days as part of the Teacher of the Year recognition.



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ABC 10News (@abc10news)

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

