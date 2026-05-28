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La Costa Heights 5th grade teacher surprised with Teacher of the Year award

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KGTV
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A 4th generation teacher at La Costa Heights Elementary is one of 5 San Diego County educators selected for a Teacher of the Year award — and she never saw it coming.

Katie Andan, a 5th grade teacher, was surprised with the honor on campus.

Andan said teaching has been part of her identity since childhood.

"I was teaching when I was like seven years old. I had the red pen that I would write all over their paper, pretending I was their teacher," Andan said.

That calling has never faded.

"Now I show up every day making sure every kid has a safe place to learn, to make mistakes, to make friends," Andan said.

Two of those students know her better than most — her own children, Ziggy Andan and Zubie Andan, were in her class last year.

"99% of students just loved her," Ziggy Andan said.

"She made sure that every student left her class with skills not just as a student but as a human," Zubie Andan said.

For Andan, being more human means being part of a community and advocating for others. Each year, she and her class choose a bill to research and lobby for — taking on topics like youth homelessness, plastic pollution, and the gender pay gap.

This year, the class traveled to Sacramento to lobby for a bill that requires new playgrounds to be more inclusive for people with disabilities.

"They can use their voice at any age, they can make a difference," Andan said.

Andan is one of 5 teachers across San Diego County being highlighted on consecutive days as part of the Teacher of the Year recognition.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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