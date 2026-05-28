Adult special education teacher surprised with Teacher of The Year award

The final teacher in a 5-day series of San Diego County Teacher of the Year spotlights is an adult special education teacher whose work happens largely outside the classroom — and whose goal is to change how the county serves students with disabilities long before they reach adulthood.

Stacy Williams was surprised with the honor, becoming emotional when she learned she had been selected.

Williams works directly with the County Board of Education to ensure students are getting what they need. Her focus is transition — helping students with special needs move from high school into independent adult life.

"I help them get their first jobs or get work experience. It's all transition skills, so it's all about independent living," Williams said.

For Williams, the work goes beyond job training.

"Just to help them be kind, courageous souls. I want them to advocate for themselves and I want them to know how to ask for help when they need it," Williams said.

She is also pushing to expand those services to high schoolers, who she says are not currently receiving the same level of support.

"My goal, my hope is to explore ways that we can take what I do in the adult program and put it into the high schools, because a lot of those students are not getting those intense transition services," Williams said.

Her advice to others who want to make a difference is straightforward.

"Find something that breaks your heart, and then fight for it, and make sure that you put your whole heart into it," Williams said.

Williams is the 5th and final teacher highlighted as part of the San Diego County Teacher of the Year recognition.



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