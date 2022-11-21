Watch Now
Man stabbed outside bar after trying to break up fight

Posted at 8:40 AM, Nov 21, 2022
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man is being sought in connection with the stabbing of another man outside of a bar in Grantville, San Diego Police said.

Just before 7 p.m. on Sunday at 10330 Friars Road, the victim tried to break up a fight outside a bar when he was cut on the left side of his neck, causing a 6-inch laceration, according to police.

The suspected assailant, described by SDPD officials as a Black male, was still at-large while the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the SDPD said.

SDPD's Eastern Division detectives were investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
