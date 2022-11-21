Man stabbed outside bar after trying to break up fight

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man is being sought in connection with the stabbing of another man outside of a bar in Grantville, San Diego Police said.

Just before 7 p.m. on Sunday at 10330 Friars Road, the victim tried to break up a fight outside a bar when he was cut on the left side of his neck, causing a 6-inch laceration, according to police.

The suspected assailant, described by SDPD officials as a Black male, was still at-large while the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the SDPD said.

SDPD's Eastern Division detectives were investigating the incident.