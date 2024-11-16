Man sentenced after pleading guilty in death of 12-year-old girl who was paddle-boarding in Mission Bay

DOWNTOWN - Emotions were high on Friday when a man who plead guilty in the death of a 12-year-old girl who was paddle-boarding in Mission Bay was sentenced to time behind bars.

Arsanyous Refat Ghaly looked to the ground as Superior Court Judge Polly Shannon described an unsettling conversation with a probation officer.

"The first words out of your mouth to probation during that interview should have been, 'I’m so sorry for what I did, I have such regrets about the decisions. I’ve made that day and they will forever haunt me. And I will do better,'" said Shannon. "Instead they were, 'Do you think the judge is going to suspend my driver’s license?' That was your concern."

The family of the 12-year-old Savannah Peterson, who was killed by Ghaly in a jet ski accident in 2023 was in the courtroom, listening to every word.

But Friday wasn't just a day to listen. It was also their turn to directly address the man responsible for their daughter's death.

"I was looking forward more than anything to seeing all that she would become and contribute to this world," said Mark Peterson, Savannah's dad.

He said he was on the other side of the world in Abu Dhabi on a ship in the Arabian Gulf when he got the news that his daughter was gone.

He described how his world stopped.

"I no longer have firsts with Savannah either," said Mark Peterson. "Her first love, first breakup, high school graduation, college graduation, wedding or becoming a mother."

Ashley Peterson, Savannah's mom, said her daughter had goals for her future. She said her daughter wanted to eventually become a theater teacher, soccer player, and a cosmetologist. But her mom said now, she has to relive the moment surrounding her death.

"I had to tell her friends," said Ashley Peterson. "I had to tell both of her soccer teams. I had to tell her new school. I had to relive that moment I had to tell someone."

Ghaly also spoke, this time apologizing to Savannah's family.

"I want to apologize for the family of Savannah and I want to give my condolences before but I didn’t know how or when or when it was appropriate," said Ghaly. "I didn’t mean for any of this to happen."

Ghaly will serve six months in jail and an additional 50 days in work furlough.

