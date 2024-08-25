Man dead after drowning at Pacific Beach

PACIFIC BEACH (KGTV) — Police confirm that a man in his 20s died early Sunday morning after drowning at Pacific Beach. Police responded to a call about a possible drowning at around 2:30AM near Tower 22 and The Wayfarer Hotel.

Police say when they arrived on scene, they tried to resuscitate him, but were not able to save him.

It is unclear who pulled him out of the water. It is also unclear why he was in the water or how long he was in the water.

Police have not identified the victim as the family has not been notified.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated as ABC10 learns more information.