City proposal would eliminate monthly pet rent fees in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Pet deposits, pet rent and no-pet policies are contributing to a rise in pet surrenders, according to the San Diego Humane Society.

Now, San Diego City Council is considering a measure that could make pet-friendly housing a bigger reality.

“This has been a gigantic challenge for us and for the community,” Gary Weitzman, President of San Diego Humane Society, said.

The San Diego Humane Society's campuses has been operating near, and at times, at full capacity.

They say housing-related issues are now one of the top reasons owners surrender their pets.

“People have to give up their animal members of their family because of housing,” Weitzman said. “Either housing is too expensive or too restrictive.”

And the impact is visible inside the shelter. Many of the dogs waiting for homes are larger breeds that often face restrictions in rental housing.

Back in October, a City Council committee advanced a proposal aimed at cracking down on so-called rental "junk fees."

The proposed changes include requirements for landlords to disclose all rental costs upfront, limits on certain add-on fees and the elimination of monthly pet rent while continuing to allow pet security deposits.

“We understand there can be security deposits to have a pet. That makes sense,” Weitzman said. “That's one deposit, but having a recurring monthly fee for a tenant is not necessary.”

Now, the proposal is headed to the full San Diego City Council for a vote on June 30, and San Diego Humane Society is urging residents to weigh in.

The San Diego Humane Society says reducing pet fees could help keep more animals out of shelters and more families together.

“We see that tragedy every single day here,” Weitzman said. “It truly is a hard choice for people to have to decide about keeping their pet or keeping their home. That's a tragedy we really think doesn't have to exist.”

The City Council meeting is scheduled for June 30, where members of the public can speak in support of or opposition to the proposal.

