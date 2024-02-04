Live Updates: The 2024 Grammy Awards are here

And the Grammy goes to...

It's music's favorite night of the year, with the 66th Grammy Awards just hours away. Brace yourself for a night where the ladies will steal the spotlight and outshining their male counterparts in this year's nominations.

SZA leads the charge with a whopping nine nominations for her album "SOS" and the chart-topping track "Kill Bill."

"Barbie" didn’t just conquer the box office but also the Grammy nominations, securing 11 nods and dominating the visual media song category.

Taylor Swift, the reigning lady of the year, boasts six nominations, including album of the year for "Midnights," and song and record of the year for “Anti-Hero."

Other leading ladies like Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, the female group Boygenius, and Brandy Clark each clinched six nods.

Only two gentlemen, Jon Batiste, and producer Jack Antonoff, match the ladies with six nominations.

Comedian Trevor Noah is set to host for the fourth consecutive year, with the main show scheduled to be broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+ starting at 8 p.m. EST.

Get ready for a night of musical brilliance and fierce competition!

Some of the top nominations for tonight are:

Album of the Year

Boygenius - "The Record"

Janelle Monáe - "The Age of Pleasure"

Jon Batiste - "World Music Radio"

Lana Del Rey - "Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd"

Miley Cyrus - "Endless Summer Vacation"

Olivia Rodrigo - "Guts"

SZA - "SOS"

Taylor Swift - "Midnights"

Record of the Year

Billie Eilish - “What Was I Made For?”

Boygenius - “Not Strong Enough”

Jon Batiste - “Worship”

Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”

SZA - “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”

Victoria Monét - “On My Mama”





Song of the Year

Billie Eilish - “What Was I Made For?”

Dua Lipa - “Dance the Night”

Jon Batiste - “Butterfly”

Lana Del Rey - “A&W”

Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”

SZA - “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”

Best New Artist

Gracie Abrams

Fred again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War And Treaty

Best Pop Solo Performance

Billie Eilish - “What Was I Made For?”

Doja Cat - “Paint the Town Red”

Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”

Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish - “Never Felt So Alone”

Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste - “Candy Necklace”

Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile - “Thousand Miles”

SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers - “Ghost in the Machine”

Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice - “Karma”

Best Pop Vocal Album

Kelly Clarkson - "Chemistry"

Miley Cyrus - "Endless Summer Vacation

Olivia Rodrigo - Guts

Ed Sheeran - "- (Subtract)"

Taylor Swift - "Midnights"

Best Rap Album

Drake & 21 Savage - “Her Loss”

Killer Mike - “Michael”

Metro Boomin - “Heroes & Villains”

Nas - “King’s Disease III”

Travis Scott - “Utopia”

Best Rap Song

Doja Cat - “Attention”

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft. Aqua - “Barbie World”

Lil Uzi Vert - “Just Wanna Rock”

Drake & 21 Savage - “Rich Flex”

Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane - “Scientists & Engineers”

Best Música Urbana Album

Rauw Alejandro - "Saturno"

Karol G - "Mañana Será"

BonitoTainy - "Data"

Best Latin Pop Album

AleMor - "Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1"

Gaby Moreno - "X Mi (Vol. 1)"

Maluma - "Don Juan"

Pablo Alborán - "La Cuarta Hoja"

Paula Arenas - "A Ciegas"

Pedro Capó - "La Neta"

Best Country Album

Brothers Osborne - “Brothers Osborne”

Kelsea Ballerini - “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat”

Lainey Wilson - “Bell Bottom Country”

Tyler Childers - “Rustin’ in the Rain”

Zach Bryan - “Zach Bryan”

Best Rock Album

Foo Fighters - “But Here We Are”

Greta Van Fleet - “Starcatcher”

Metallica - “72 Seasons”

Paramore - “This Is Why”

Queens of the Stone Age - “In Times New Roman…”

Best Rock Song

Boygenius - “Not Strong Enough”

Foo Fighters - “Rescued”

Olivia Rodrigo - “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl”

Queens of the Stone Age - “Emotion Sickness”

The Rolling Stones - “Angry”

Best R&B Album

Babyface - “Girls Night Out”

Coco Jones - “What I Didn’t Tell You”

Emily King - “Special Occasion”

Summer Walker - “Clear 2: Soft Life EP”

Victoria Monét - “Jaguar II”

Best R&B Song

Coco Jones - “ICU”

Halle - “Angel”

Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley - “Back to Love”

SZA - “Snooze”

Victoria Monét - “On My Mama”

Best Alternative Music Album

Arctic Monkeys - “The Car”

Boygenius - “The Record”

Gorillaz - “Cracker Island”

Lana Del Rey - “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”

PJ Harvey - “I Inside the Old Year Dying”

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Billie Eilish - “What Was I Made For?”

Dua Lipa - “Dance the Night”

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua - “Barbie World”

Rihanna - “Lift Me Up”

Ryan Gosling - “I’m Just Ken”

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II,

Hit Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro





Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Edgar BarreraJ

Jessie Jo Dillon

Justin Tranter

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas



For the complete list of 94 categories, check here.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com