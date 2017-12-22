Wake up, last-minute shoppers! Here's what stores are open late until Christmas

(KGTV) - Ok, last-minute shoppers. Take a deep breath. There's still time to grab gifts before Christmas Day.

Some retail chains are already planning to stay open late for shoppers leading up to Christmas Day.

Saturday is expected to be the busiest shopping day of the month. The National Retail Federation predicts about 126 million consumers will be out on what's become known as "Super Saturday."

Here are store hours for national chains during the final stretch of holiday shopping:

DEPARTMENT STORES

Kohl's: Staying open 24-hours a day through 6 p.m. Christmas Eve.

Target: Opens at 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Dec. 23, and from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. or 11 p.m. (check your location) on Christmas Eve.

Walmart: Normal store hours (check your location) on Dec. 23, and closing 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Nordstrom: Opens at 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Dec. 23, and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Sears: Open 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Dec. 23, and at 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

JCPenney: Opening at 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Dec. 23, and from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Macy's: Opens at 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Dec. 23, and at 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

SPECIALTY STORES

Bed Bath & Beyond: Open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Dec. 23, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Costco Wholesale: Opens at 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 23, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

GameStop: Will open at 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 23, and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Toys R Us: Beginning 6 a.m. Friday, stores will stay open through 9 p.m. Christmas Eve.

Best Buy: Opening at 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Dec. 23, and at 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Starbucks: Regular hours on Christmas Eve. Some locations to remain open Christmas Day.

REI: Opens at 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Dec. 23, and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Christmas Eve.

PHARMACIES

CVS: Regular store hours, including for 24-hour locations (including Christmas Day)

Walgreens: Regular store hours, including for 24-hour locations (including Christmas Day)

Rite-Aid: Regular store hours, closes at 7 p.m. Christmas Eve. (including Christmas Day)