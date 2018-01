(KGTV) - The small Ventura County city of Ojai was spared from the destructive wrath of the Thomas Fire last month, and now the city is looking to raise money for those affected by the wildfire.



From now through March, as part of special "#OjaiLove" packages, several hotels are offering deals on room packages -- with proceeds going to the Ojai Love charity to support fire victims.



Anyone who books an Ojai Love package receives 10 percent off the room rate and a $10 donation will be made in his/her name to Thomas Fire victims.



Additionally, those who book an Ojai Love package will receive 10 percent discounts at numerous restaurants, business and other city attractions. Guests also receive a special Ojai Love hat and pin.



For more information on the Ojai Love packages, visit OjaiLove.com and OjaiVisitors.com.







The Thomas Fire erupted on Dec. 4 in Ventura County and burned across Santa Barbara County, prompting thousands of people to evacuate. By Jan. 12, fire officials declared the fire 100 percent contained.



The Thomas Fire, considered the largest wildfire in California's history, burned nearly 282,000 acres and destroyed over 1,000 structures.



