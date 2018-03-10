Valley Center dad helps daughter send her loose tooth flying

VALLEY CENTER, Calif. (KGTV) - A North San Diego County father had a creative idea for helping his daughter pull a loose front tooth: Send it soaring.

Justin Crews captured the creative method to help his daughter, 6-year-old Haylee, take care of her loose tooth, strapping it to a model rocket.

Crews even let his son, 4-year-old Hunter, have the honor of launching the rocket sky-high. What unfolds is a quick and easy way to get rid of a loose tooth, without damaging a door handle.

Better yet, Haylee gets a new friend out of it. Crews said she'll be getting a hamster Saturday that she will name "Rocket."