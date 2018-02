(KGTV) - Got a sweetheart? Amazon and Whole Foods Market want to share the love with a discount on roses for Valentine’s Day.

Whole Foods is offering two dozen roses for $24.99 between February 7 and 14. Members of Amazon Prime can get the same roses for $19.99 while supplies last.

Whole Foods said employees will be available to wrap bouquets and arrange flowers.

“We are excited to make this Valentine’s Day extra special for customers by lowering prices on our beautiful Whole Trade roses,” said A.C. Gallo, president and chief operating officer at Whole Foods Market. “As we continue to integrate with Amazon, we plan to share additional savings, values, and promotional events with our shoppers and Prime members while continuing to support responsible ecosystems and communities worldwide.”

You'll need to print a coupon for the deal.