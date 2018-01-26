Costco Valentine's Day deal: 50 roses for $50 plus free shipping

(KGTV) - Nothing says "Happy Valentine's Day" like a dozen red roses for your sweetheart.



But this year, thanks to a great Costco deal, you can go the extra mile and get 50 roses -- and you don't have to be a member to order.



You can beat the inevitable Valentine's Day rush by pre-ordering 50 red roses, or a mix of 50 red and white roses, right now for $49.99 plus free shipping.



After picking which roses to get, you're asked to choose from Feb. 9, 13 or 14 delivery dates when it's time to check out. You can also include a special message with your order.



According to Costco, the deal is good while supplies last and the last day to order for Valentine's Day delivery is Feb. 10 at 12 p.m. Pacific time.



Customers who aren't Costco members can order but will be subject to a 5 percent surcharge.



Costco.com's description of the roses: "Our stunning Rainforest Alliance Certified roses are hand-picked from our South American farms. While we pride ourselves in providing the highest quality flowers, we are also socially responsible - protecting the environment and the farm employees in the process. All of our roses are made to impress with larger, bolder, and more vibrant colors. We put our heart into every stem we grow. Each box contains 2 bunches of 25 stems, wrapped in corrugate sleeves for protection during shipping. Vase not included."



Click here to pre-order 50 red roses



Click here to pre-order 50 red and white roses