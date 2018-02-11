Today is National Inventors' Day

Do you think light bulbs and air travel are neat?

February 11 is recognized nationally as National Inventors’ Day and honors those, such as the Wright Brothers and Thomas Edison, who have given our world such tremendous inventions, according to National Day Calendar.

Nearly everything in our modern world is the byproduct of someone tinkering with something to solve a problem.

President Ronald Reagan proclaimed February 11 as National Inventors’ day in 1983.

The day had already been established by other countries at that point. Each country has chosen National Inventors’ day to coincide with the birthdays of famous inventors.

February 11 was chosen in the United States because it is Thomas Edison’s birthday. Edison was born on February 11, 1847, in Milan, Ohio.