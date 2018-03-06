This robotic arm is designed to flip burgers

PASADENA, Calif. (KGTV) -- Thursday, the world’s first autonomous robotic kitchen assistant, Flippy, made its debut.

Flippy will begin working alongside kitchen staff at CaliBurger’s Pasadena location.

Flippy will, of course, be flipping burger patties and removing them from the grill.

The robotic arm was created by Miso Robotics, a company that specializes in robotics and artificial intelligence solutions.

The company also developed Miso AI, a cloud-connected learning platform that powers the robotic arms.

The technology can detect when the raw burger patties are places on the grill and monitors each one as it cooks.

Miso AI displays cooking time and alerts staff when it’s time to place the cheese on top of the patty or dress the burger.