Widespread Facebook outages reported online

(KGTV) - Widespread outages hit the internet late Thursday, as Facebook users reported not being able to access the website.

Outages were reported across the U.S. and beyond on the website Down Detector, which monitors website outages around the globe.

Users on Twitter also reported widespread outages on the social media site. Users reported issues from not being able to log in to only a portion of the website loading.

It's unclear if Facebook was addressing any technical issues. On Twitter, the company's official account has not reported any issues.