Senior discounts around San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Almost every business imaginable now offers senior discounts.

From coffee and drinks to food and even National parks, now is a great time to cash in some of those discounts.

We've compiled a list of senior discounts across San Diego County. Check out the list below:

Applebee’s

Applebee’s offers those 60 and older a 10 percent discount.

Arby’s

Thirsty? Arby’s offers a drink for 50 cents to those 65 and older.

Amtrak

Amtrak travelers 65 years of age and over are eligible to receive a 10% discount on most rail fares on most Amtrak trains.

AT&T

Anyone 65 or older is eligible for the AT&T Senior Nation plan. The plan offers nationwide calling for basic phones for $29.99 per month.

Best Western

Best Western offers a 10 percent or more discount for residents 55 and older.

Burger King

Burger King offers discounted coffee and soda to guests 60 and older.

Denny’s

The restaurant chain has an entire menu for those 55 years or older.

Chili’s

Chili’s offers up to a 10 percent discount for guests 55 and older.

El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco offers a 10 percent discount with a maximum value of $1 to guests 60 years or age or older.

Fuddruckers

Fuddruckers offers a 10 percent discount to customers 60 and older.

Greyhound

Greyhound offers passengers age 62 and older a discount of five percent on passenger fares.

IHOP

The popular pancake chain has a whole menu for those 55 and older.

Kohl’s

Kohl’s offers a 15 percent discount every Wednesday for customers 60 and older.

Marriott Hotels

Guests 62 years old and older can score a 15 percent or more discount on rooms at Marriott hotels worldwide.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s offers customers a discount on coffee every day. Age requirements vary by location.

National Parks

Thinking of taking a road trip? National parks across the U.S. offer a $20 annual pass or $80 lifetime pass to those 62 and older.