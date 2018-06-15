San Diego restaurants honoring Anthony Bourdain with fundraiser

Mark Saunders
11:12 AM, Jun 15, 2018

Chef Anthony Bourdain speaks onstage during the panel Anthony Bourdain talks with Patrick Radden Keefe at New York Society for Ethical Culture on October 7, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The New Yorker)

Getty Images
Copyright Getty Images
Courtesy: Cohn Restaurant Group
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Courtesy: Cohn Restaurant Group
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Courtesy: Cohn Restaurant Group
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A handful of San Diego restaurants plan to honor Anthony Bourdain the day before what would have been the late chef's 62nd birthday.

Bo-beau restaurants in Southern California plan to donate 20 percent of all food sales on June 24 to benefit Community Alliance for Healthy Minds, a San Diego nonprofit that raises awareness and support for mental health issues and suicide prevention.

Participating restaurants can be visited at:

"So whether you are an individual seeking resources for yourself, a family member, or someone that you know, our goal is to help reduce the stigma, eliminate the shame, point you in the right direction, connect you with actual service providers who can help, and give you some tools that you can use right now to better manage whatever comes your way," Connie Kennemer, Community Alliance For Healthy Minds co-founder, said.

The Cohn Restaurant Group stops are the latest local establishments to honor Bourdain.

Earlier this month, Cloak & Petal rolled out a special dish to raise money for the San Diego Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Since Bourdain's death on June 8, restauranteurs around the country have found ways to honor the TV icon, author, and chef.

If you're feeling suicidal or having suicidal thoughts, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top