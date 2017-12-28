San Diego International Auto Show: What you need to know

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The annual San Diego International Auto show returns this holiday season, treating visitors to an up-close look at more than 400 of the latest vehicles on or coming to market.

The event also gives San Diegans a chance to do a little shopping if they plan to look for a car in the next year.

"It’s the ideal opportunity for comparative shopping," said Kevin Leap, director of the show. "If you’re in the market for a new car in the next 12 months, you can do all your homework in one spot and in one day."

Manufacturers are set to unveil their latest models - some of which have never been seen in San Diego before - and guide attendees through the newest features, technology, and more.

Test drives will be available for select vehicles, giving motorheads an exclusive chance to get behind the wheel and learn about the latest models.

The event is also billed as a family-friendly event with something for every age.

"The cars are definitely front-and-center, the main attraction, but at the same time, we have a number of features and activities for all ages," Leap said. "The feedback is always positive and guests are pleased that the San Diego auto show is so 'family-friendly.'"

WHERE AND WHEN

Location : San Diego Convention Center

: San Diego Convention Center Date : Thursday, Dec. 28 - Monday, Jan. 1, 2018

: Thursday, Dec. 28 - Monday, Jan. 1, 2018 Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday

HOW MUCH

Adults (13-years-old and over): $15

Military discount (one ticket per ID): $12

Seniors (62-years-old and over): $12

Children (7- to 12-years-old): $11; Free on Chevy Family Day on Sunday when accompanied by a paid adult.

Children (1- to 6-years-old): Free when accompanied by a paid adult.

Tickets available for purchase at the box office and online here.

WHAT TO SEE

Camp Jeep

Camp Jeep brings back their off-road driving test and adventure zone, where professional 4x4 drivers help riders experience on- and off-road features. Be ready for an 18-foot hill climb at 35 degrees and other course challenges.

Wawanesa Insurance Exotics Vault

The Exotics Vault shows off the ultimate in luxury and performance vehicles, including Aston Martin, Lamborghini, McLaren and Ferrari models.

Electric Vehicle Day

On Thursday, Dec. 28, experts from SDG&E and auto manufacturers will be on hand to educate and discuss electric vehicles, options, prices and rebates, and more features at the ThinkBlue EcoCenter.

Mobility Zone

The Mobility Zone features vehicles that have been modified for people with physical challenges. Vehicles with special modifications and equipment will be featured.

Kia "Hamstars"

The Kia spokes-critters, the Hamstars, will be on hand for selfies with attendees.

Star Cars

Check out famous rides that ooze cool. This year vehicles based on the "Mad Max" movie series will be featured.

Karaoke

Energy 97.3 will be holding karaoke with Marvy J, a 3-time American Idol contestant. Join Marvy J in the car and sing for a chance to win prizes, including passes to Energy's New Year's Eve Show. Radio Latina will be also be hosting its own karaoke for prizes.