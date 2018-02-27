Produce proposal? People using avocados to propose

Well this is guacward. A new trend has people using avocado's in the place of jewelry boxes as they propose.

The internet went wild with the advent of avocado toast and other health trends using the popular fruit, but many millennials are taking it to the next level.

A simple search turns up a wealth of Instagram posts and YouTube videos where people use the produce in the place of a traditional ring box.

For those looking to take the trend to the next level, Custom Avocados will even print a special design on an avocado for that special someone.

