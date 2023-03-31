(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Val

Val



12-weeks-old

Female

Australian Cattle Dog/Blue Heeler Mix

Currently 8 lbs

Val came to Helen Woodward Animal Center from rescue partners in central California! This vivacious 12-week-old Blue Heeler mix is excited to find her forever home here in San Diego. She is currently 8 pounds and she will certainly grow in size and in your heart. Val can’t wait to meet you at Helen Woodward Animal Center. Could Val paws-ibly be your date to the Center’s Puppy Prom on May 6?

CURRENT HAPPENINGS:

Your pet could be featured on Original 40 Brewing Company beer labels by entering the Your Boo on a Brew contest! You have until April 14th to enter your pet’s photo. Your $15 entry fee and $1 votes make a life-saving difference for pets in need at Helen Woodward Animal Center. 1st and 2nd place winners will have their pet’s face and name featured on a batch of “PAWsitive Memories” beers at Original 40 in North Park and will receive a gift basket, and several other entrants will be selected at random to receive gift baskets! To enter Your Boo on a Brew, visit AnimalCenter.org/YourBooOnABrew. Then join us for the big reveal during Puppy Prom at Original 40 on May 6 from 11 AM-1 PM. Learn more at AnimalCenter.org.PuppyProm

