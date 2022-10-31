(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pets of the Week: Xander and Loki

- Boxer mix

- Males

- 8 months old

- Adoption Fees: $10 through October 31st thanks to our adoption promo

Xander and Loki are two bashful babies who will need a very special home (or homes) where they will be given the time and patience they need to feel safe and secure, since new people and places are still quite scary for them. If they aren’t adopted together, each would benefit from having another friendly dog in the home who can show them the ropes and help ease their transition. If you can give them the time they need to warm up, and the positive and gentle guidance to help them learn how to navigate in this big scary world of ours, we know that they will start to truly blossom and show you just how brightly they can shine. To learn more about making either one or both of them a part of your family

Although brothers Xander and Loki aren’t required to go to the same home, we sure would love it since these shy guys find a lot of comfort in being together!

Xander and Loki are available for adoption at our Oceanside Campus:

Oceanside Campus

2905 San Luis Rey Road

Oceanside, CA 92058

619-299-7012

Learn more: sdhumane.org/adopt