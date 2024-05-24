Pets of the Week: Surf & Turf

(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Surf & Turf!
Two speshell guests this week: Surf and Turf!
Surf 903303
Turf 903305
Yellow Bellied Turtle Females
3 Years old
Adoption Fee: $30.00
These beautiful yellow-bellied sliders are ready and waiting to make a splash in their new pond! Yellow-bellied sliders are incredible pets for dedicated folks who are in for a 20+ year commitment. These aquatic turtles require an indoor or outdoor pond with plenty of space to swim carefree, lovely basking spots to sun (or UVB light) in, and some dirt to dig around in! Our Adoption team will go over more details for their care, but due to their special care needs, we do recommend doing research and having your turtle-safe pond ready prior to adopting.
Click here to learn more about caring for a turtle.
Already have a turtle? Take advantage of the turtle & tortoise microchip clinic from 10am to 2pm on Saturday at the San Diego Humane Society.
You can adopt us at the San Diego Humane Society:
San Diego Campus
5500 Gaines Street
San Diego, CA 92110
619-299-7012
Learn more: https://www.sdhumane.org/adopt/