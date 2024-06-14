(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pets of the Week: Spike, Mollie, Mama Sandal, Molly & Galliano

It'll be raining dogs and cats at Grossmont Center in La Mesa as 26 Rescues and Shelters join together with MORE THAN 300 adoptable dogs and cats...all in one place!

This SATURDAY, June 15th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.....just in time for PAWther's Day! Bring the whole family to help Dad pick out the child of his dreams!!

Chihuahua Rescue of San Diego

Spike from the Chihuahua Rescue of San Diego County: a 7-year-old, 5-pound, chocolate and tan Chihuahua Gentleman. He likes other small dogs and enjoys a brisk, rambling walk and soft, yummy food. Toys are beneath him, but he does enjoy some TLC. Come meet a selection of Chihuahuas at their booth in front of Reading Cinemas on Saturday.

Rescue Fenix

Mollie from Rescue Fenix: a super friendly 4-5-year-old female Boxer Cattle Dog Mix. She loves everyone, dogs, kids, men and women. She thinks she's a lap dog and loves being petted. Rescue Fenix will have their booth outside of Ceramicafe, around the corner from Reading Cinemas.

Friends of Cats

Mama Sandal from Friends of Cats Shelter in El Cajon: a one-year-old, black & white kitty who was brought to the shelter with her 4 kittens. She's sweet and loving, always seeking attention and will make a GREAT companion for any family. Friends of Cats will have their booth next to the entrance to Reading Cinemas on Saturday'

Amazing Strays Rescue

Molly from Amazing Strays Rescue will be introducing Molly a chill, 35-pound, 2.5 year old belly-rub-lovin' pooch who loves hiking, shopping and munching on sardines. She gets along with everything and everyone. Come meet her at the Amazing Strays booth right in front of Bath & Body Works in the middle of the mall.

The DeTommaso Dogs

Galliano from The DeTommaso Dogs: the adorable little Pug/Terrier mix who is extremely sweet, loving and friendly to all he meets. He's irresistibly adorable and may be just what your Dad is hoping for this Pawther's Day. The DeTommaso Dogs booth is in the Walmart corridor of the mall.