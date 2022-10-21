Pets of the Week: Sherlock and Watson

(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Sherlock and Watson!

If you're on the search for feline best friends, we have for you not one but two amazing feline detectives, Watson and Sherlock! These 6-month-old, Domestic Medium Hair blend brothers will give you double the love forever! They are super playful and naturally curious about their surroundings. This bonded pair will help you discover the unconditional love that has been missing from your life!

You can adopt me at the Helen Woodward Animal Center:

6461 El Apajo Road

Rancho Santa Fe

858-756-4177

Kennels are open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Find me at: https://animalcenter.org/

CURRENT HAPPENINGS:

Come Shop the Orphaned Objects Sustainable Fashion Sale on October 21-23!

This weekend Orphaned Objects thrift shop will be having 50% off boutique color-tagged clothing, shoes, and handbags over $20, and select furniture and art. Stop by to get some high fashion name brands or if you still need some clothing and accessories for your Halloween costume! When you shop at Orphaned Objects Designer Resale, be assured that your entire purchase goes directly to supporting the programs and orphan pets at the Center. Be sure to stop by October 21-23 from 10 AM-5 PM, to shop the big sale! If you want to make donations to the thrift shop or learn more about Orphaned Objects, please visit animalcenter.org/orphanedobjects.