Pets of the Week: Serena, Toimie, Ellis, Daigle & Stanley

(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pets of the Week: Serena, Toimie, Daigle, Ellis & Stanley

Serena and Toimie are 5-month-old female Shepherd mix puppies from Woofs and Wags Dog Rescue. Serena is 10 pounds, but Toimie is 25-pounds.

Daigle is a short-haired, female Torbie from Friends of Cats Shelter. She's just 4-years-old, and she has a sister named Haley at their shelter in El Cajon, who would love to be adopted with her.

Ellis is an 11-pound, 9-year-old female chihuahua from theChihuahua Rescue of San Diego County who is very sweet and leash and potty trained. She loves kids and other dogs. Other interests: playing and nap time!

Stanley is a 4-month-old black lab mix puppy with an enthusiastic personality from A New Life Charitable Foundation. He's smart, a great hiker, loves the beach, and wrestling with his friends!

All of these pets will be available for adoption at the Dog Days of Summer MEGA Pet Adoption Event happening Saturday, June 17th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Grossmont Center, 5500 Grossmont Center Dr in La Mesa. The event is inside the mall stretching from Target on one end to Walmart on the other end.

SAN DIEGO ANIMAL SUPPORT FOUNDATION

28 Animal Rescues and Shelters are joining together to feature more than 300 adoptable dogs, cats, puppies and kittens of every make and model! Summer is the PURRfect time to adopt a new family while the kids are out of school for summer break and you have the extra time to introduce a pet to their new home! All groups are legitimate 501c3s who spay/neuter, vaccinate before adoption, and will still be there after adoption if there are problems!

More info: Facebook.com/SDShelters for multiple daily updates and pictures of many of the animals and groups who will be attending the event! Or call 619-847-8755.

