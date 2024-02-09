(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pets of the Week: Noodle, Muffin, Samson, Champ & Bruno

Our Pets of the Week this week will all be available for adoption at the Cupids & Canines MEGA Pet Adoption Event happening Saturday, Feb 10th, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Grossmont Center, inside the entire mall!

Furballs Furever

Noodle, a 1-year-old yellow Labrador with the perfect blend of goofiness and love! Adopt or foster Noodle, and be prepared for a life filled with laughter, joy and unconditional love. He approaches his training with enthusiasm and is a quick learner, as he's so treat-motivated. He's a social butterfly with two and four-legged beings....even the cats. Come meet Noodle and his buddies from Furballs Furever at the event just outside of the Macy's door.

Friends of Cats Shelter

Friends of Cats Shelter is showing off Muffin! This handsome white and grey kitty is six years old and a quiet, peaceful home would be the ideal place for this chill dude. Meet Muffin and his friends on Saturday at their booth just next to Reading Cinemas!

Chihuahua Rescue of San Diego

Chihuahua Rescue of San Diego is introducing Samson, a 5-year-old, 5-pound Chihuahua. He's a playful little guy who loves humans and his doggie friends. While he's a bit leary of men, he especially loves women, and would benefit from some excellent meals to help him put on weight. He'll be some lucky lady's true love. Come meet him and loads of other Chihuahuas on Saturday right outside of Reading Cinemas front door!

Woofs and Wags Dog Rescue

Woofs and Wags Dog Rescue has Champ, a handsome 4-month-old Black Lab puppy who currently only weighs 18 pounds. He loves people and other dogs, and will be a perfect dog for an active family with a yard, as he will need plenty of exercise. You can meet Champ and his friends at the Woofs And Wags booth in the center of the mall, right outside of the door to Bath and Body Works.

The DeTommaso Dogs

The DeTommaso Dogs is introducing Bruno, a 9-month-old Terrier/Shepherd mix who is the most gentle pup. He thinks he's a lapdog, and loves to cuddle and give kisses. He's crate-trained and loves walks and trips to the off-leash dog parks. He gets along with dogs of all sizes. He'll match your energy, whether it's going for a run, or binge-watching TV. Meet The DeTommaso Dogs in front of the Oasis Wellneness Center down the Walmart Corridor at Grossmont Center on Saturday.

More than 300 adoptable dogs and cats, plus a handful of birds, will be available for adoption and meet-and-greet from 25+ animal rescue agencies. It's IMPOSSIBLE not to find the love of your life when you are surrounded by so many wonderful pets!!! Bring the whole family, plus your friends and neighbors, and help us save lives!! This event has been a Valentine's tradition for almost 23 years!

Cupids & Canines MEGA Pet Adoption Event

Saturday, Feb 10th, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Grossmont Center