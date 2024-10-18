(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pets of the Week: Nala, Nova and Gary

The San Diego Animal Support Foundation is continuing its 20+ year-long tradition of hosting the annual Howl-O-Ween Hounds MEGA Pet Adoption Event this Saturday, October 19th, at Grossmont Center in La Mesa.

25 non-profit animal rescue agencies and shelters will bring together 300 adoptable dogs and cats in one place! With so many to choose from, it is easy for adopters to find the perfect addition to their family! Big, small, young, or mature, they have them all!

Meet Nala from The DeTommaso Dogs, an Old English Sheepdog. She's only 5 years old, but she is blind. She's super smart and good with other dogs. She's adapted well to her disability and is a joy to have in her foster home.

The DeTommaso Dogs

Nova, a 10-month-old Staffordshire mix, is also from The DeTommaso Dogs. She weighs 40 pounds and is good with cats, dogs, and all humans. Come meet all the DeTommaso Dogs at their booth near Famous Footwear down the Walmart corridor!

The DeTommaso Dogs

Gary is from Friends of Cats, a 6-month-old Tabby kitten who is at the shelter with his brother after their family could not care for them. Everything you expect in a kitten: super playful and energetic, but also sweet and gentle enough to let you hold him like a baby. Friends of Cats will be located right next to the entrance to Reading Cinemas!

Friends of Cats

Howl-O-Ween Hounds at Grossmont Center

Saturday, October 19, 2024

11:00 AM 3:00 PM

Grossmont Center

5500 Grossmont Center DriveLa Mesa, CA, 91942