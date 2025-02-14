(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pets of the Week: Mira, Copper and Harley!

LOVE IS IN THE AIR!

Join the San Diego Animal Support Foundation for the annual CUPIDS & CANINES MEGA PET ADOPTION EVENT this Saturday, February 15th, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Grossmont Center in La Mesa. 27 local shelters and rescues will feature more than 300 adoptable dogs, cats, puppies and kittens. Bring the whole family and find the LOVE OF YOUR LIFE!

Woofs and Wags Dog Rescue

Meet Mira from Woofs and Wags Dog Rescue, a 1-year-old, 24-pound beagle mix who was abandoned, as so many are, in front of the facility in Mexico with her two siblings. She has a very sweet personality and will make a great family dog. Even if you're not ready to make a permanent commitment, maybe you would consider opening your home even temporarily as a foster parent. Find out more about fostering or adopting at their booth right next to Bath & Body Works in the mall on Saturday.

Friends of Cats Shelter

Meet Cooper from Friends of Cats Shelter, who was saved from a shelter where he was going to be euthanized due to a broken leg that healed incorrectly. FOC took him in and got him the surgery he needed to live a normal life. He may only have 3 legs, but that doesn't stop him from climbing cat trees and running down the halls of the shelter! Visit Friends of Cats right outside of Reading Cinemas on Saturday!

Amazing Strays

Meet Harley from Amazing Strays, an absolutely adorable three-year-old corgi/terrier/lab mix.