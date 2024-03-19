(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pets of the Week: Lucy, Snowball & Norbert!

It's kitten season! Meet these 5-week-old kittens, Lucy, Snowball and Norbert, who are not yet old enough to be adopted but should be ready in about three weeks. The San Diego Humane Society is preparing for more kittens and needs the communities help! Please help them by contributing to their kitten shower. Click here to learn more and donate.

San Diego Humane Society

March is Adopt a Guinea Pig month and the San Diego Humane Society is celebrating by offering the adoption fee of a second guinea pig waived when you adopt a guinea pig!

San Diego Humane Society

San Diego Humane Society:

San Diego Campus

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

619-299-7012

Learn more: sdhumane.org/adopt