Watch Now
LifestylePet of the Week

Actions

Pets of the Week: Lucy, Snowball & Norbert!

Lucy.jpeg
KS24-FBad1080.jpg
GP24-sq900x900.jpg
Posted at 5:11 PM, Mar 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-18 20:11:40-04

(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pets of the Week: Lucy, Snowball & Norbert!

It's kitten season! Meet these 5-week-old kittens, Lucy, Snowball and Norbert, who are not yet old enough to be adopted but should be ready in about three weeks. The San Diego Humane Society is preparing for more kittens and needs the communities help! Please help them by contributing to their kitten shower. Click here to learn more and donate.

KS24-FBad1080.jpg

March is Adopt a Guinea Pig month and the San Diego Humane Society is celebrating by offering the adoption fee of a second guinea pig waived when you adopt a guinea pig!

GP24-sq900x900.jpg

San Diego Humane Society:
San Diego Campus
5500 Gaines Street
San Diego, CA 92110
619-299-7012
Learn more: sdhumane.org/adopt

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Free Books for Kids

ABC 10News STORY TIME Free Books for Kids!