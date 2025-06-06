(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pets of the Week: Hank, Apollo and Artemis!

All of this week's Pet of the Week animals will be available for adoption this Saturday at the Dog Days of Summer MEGA Pet Adoption event happening at Grossmont Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.!

Hank is a handsome Tabby cat from Friends of Cats.

Meet two absolutely adorable 12-week-old Belgian Malinois puppies: a boy named, Apollo and a girl named Artemis from Mother of Dragons Rescue.

The San Diego Animal Support Foundation has been organizing these events for nearly 25 years and they've become one of the largest one-day adoption events in the nation. More than 300 animals will be available for adoption, and they hope for at least 100 adoptions this Saturday! There will be 28 rescue agencies and shelters at this event, taking up the entire mall!

San Diego Animal Support Foundation

Only legitimate agencies that spay, neuter, vaccinate, and microchip their pets before adoption are invited to participate in this event. So people can have confidence in the groups they adopt from.

