(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pets of the Week: Gerald, Archie and Stella!

The San Diego Animal Support Foundation is hosting the largest holiday adoption event of the season! Come meet 300+ dogs, cats, puppies, kittens and even birds up for adoption from 25 local animal rescues and shelters. All in one place! Bring the family and help us find them all HOMES FOR THE HOLIDAYS!

Santa Paws MEGA Pet Adoption Event

Saturday, December 14th

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Grossmont Center in La Mesa

5500 Grossmont Center Dr.

Friends of Cats

Meet Gerald from Friends of Cats Shelter, a loving, 8 month old, black and white kitty. He was brought to the shelter with his siblings. He's extremely outgoing and friendly, with lots of kitten energy. He really gets along well with other felines, and would be so happy in a home with other cats to play with! Help us make his Christmas Miracle happen! Visit Friends of Cats right outside of Reading Cinemas on Saturday! Or stop by their shelter in El Cajon at a later date!

Woofs and Wags Dog Rescue

Meet Archie from Woofs and Wags Dog Rescue, a most adorable 2 year old, 11-pound Terrier with movie-star good looks. He's so sweet and walks well on a leash and meets everyone with a wagging tail. Perfect wing-man to a social butterfly!

Woofs and Wags Dog Rescue

Stella is also from Woofs and Wags Dog Resue and is a 2-year-old Vislia/Shepherd. She's 55-pounds of sweetness. She can be a bit shy at first, but she's leash-trained, house-trained, and gets along wonderfully with other dogs. She was rescued with her puppies from a shelter.