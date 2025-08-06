(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pets of the Week: Daryl, Gus and Winnie!

Daryl, Gus, and Winnie are adorable 2 month old Siberian Husky puppies.

You can adopt us at the County of San Diego Bonita Shelter

5821 Sweetwater Rd, Bonita, CA 91902

619-767-2675

www.sddac.com [sddac.com]

Adoption Hours: Tuesday to Sunday 9:30 to 4:00

Adoptions for senior citizens 60 years and older are FREE as are adoptions of pets who have been at the shelter for over 30 days.

The shelter is full, as are shelters all across the country. Consider adopting now as August is “Clear the Shelters” month, which means all adoptions are completely free at both our Bonita and Carlsbad shelters!