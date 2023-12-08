(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pets of the Week: Mama Shiva, Elsa, Lucky, Coco, Daisy & Sampson

This week we have several pets available for adoption that you can meet this Saturday at the Santa Paws MEGA Pet Adoption Event at Grossmont Center from 11am to 3pm.

More than 300 adoptable dogs and cats, plus a handful of birds, will be available for adoption and meet-and-greet from 24 animal rescue agencies. It's IMPOSSIBLE not to find a great match when you are surrounded by so many wonderful pets!!! Bring the whole family, plus your friends and neighbors, and help us save lives and bring them all HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS! This event is a 20+ year tradition...and we'd love for you to make it part of your Hanukkah and Christmas tradition!

Mama Shiva from Friends of Cats Shelter:

A 1.5-year-old short-haired brown tabby who has raised a litter of kittens and is now ready for her turn to be adopted. She's sweet and loving and loves to play and relax in her cat tree. She even comes with a free vet exam after adoption. Friends of Cats will be located near the entrance to Reading Cinemas on Saturday, but they also have a shelter in El Cajon you can visit today!

Friends of Cats Shelter

Elsa & Lucky from Woofs and Wags Dog Rescue:

Perfectly sweet 7-month-old Jack Russell Terrier Mix puppies with plenty of energy for a happy family. They were abandoned with all their siblings at the beach in La Paz, MX, and have been thriving in an excellent foster home for many months. They get along with other dogs and people. They've been waiting for a home for a really long time. Woofs and Wags Dog Rescue will be located right outside of Bath & Body Works, at the center of the mall on Saturday with loads of adorable pups.

Woofs and Wags Dog Rescue

Coco and Daisy from Furballs Furever Rescue:

Coco is a 35-pound black/brown Shepherd mix who is initially shy, but will warm up and snuggle on the couch with you if you give him a chance. He's also food motivated, which has made it easy to perfect his indoor behavior, and will make it great for continued training. Daisy is a 1-year-old pure-white Husky/Shepherd. She's a bundle of joy who thrives on snuggles and outdoor adventures. She'll be a perfect addition to an active family. Come find these two and others from Furballs Furever just outside of the Macy's door!

Furballs Furever Rescue

Sampson from Chihuahua Rescue of San Diego County:

A tiny black and tan Chihuahua who is good with other dogs, and just adores women. He tends to be a little barky around men until he knows them, but he's a Cassanova who could be any woman's soulmate. He could benefit from a few additional pounds. Chihuahua Rescue will be at the event right outside of Reading Cinemas with loads of little adoptables.

Chihuahua Rescue of San Diego

Event Details:

Santa Paws MEGA Pet Adoption Event

Grossmont Center

Saturday, Dec 9th, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Grossmont Center

Inside the entire mall!

