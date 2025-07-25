(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Wilson!

Age: 7.5 years old

Gender: Male

Breed: German Shepherd mix

Weight: 84 lbs

Adoption Fee: $ 150

Pet Profile

Personality: Fun playful, sweet and snuggly.

Education: Good with bathroom and leash training.

Favorite Activities: Playing with his dog friends, eating bones, snuggles from his people, going out on the town, going on long walks.

Looking for: A loving home with tons of cuddles! He will thrive with other dogs and with outdoor adventures.

Hi there! I’m Wilson, a pretty chill guy with a bit of a silly side. I was rescued from the Pasadena Humane Society via the San Diego Humane Society because of the devastating LA fires.

I am a fun boy with adorable quirky habits. I am very doggo friendly. I might get a little playful and jump at cats sometimes, but I promise, it’s all in fun, not aggression. I’m also okay with kids. I’m great in the car, so I’m totally up for adventures like the farmers market or trips to the park. Honestly, I just like hanging out with my humans and being part of the action. At home, I’m a mellow couch potato, but if I’m outside or at the park with dog friends, I’m all about running around, playing, and having fun. I’m gentle despite my size, and I don’t really jump on people. I can go from napping to playing chase in an instant.

The Animal Pad

You can adopt me through my foster at The Animal Pad:

The Animal Pad

4620 Avocado Blvd, La Mesa, CA 91941

Contact us form: https://theanimalpad.org/contact/

Learn more: https://theanimalpad.org/

The Animal Pad is 100% volunteer and donation-based. All adoptable dogs are in foster homes and will do a meet and greet with all potential adopters to make sure it’s the right fit. We are an all-needs dog rescue organization based in San Diego, California. At TAP, we are deeply committed to rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming dogs in need. Over the years, we have built a strong community of pet lovers, supporters, and adopters who share our passion for giving these deserving dogs a second chance at a loving home. We couldn’t save as many dogs as we do without our community.

