Watch Now
LifestylePet of the Week

Actions

Pet of the Week: Tilly

Tilly_851479.jpg
San Diego Humane Society
Tilly_851479.jpg
Posted at 6:22 AM, Mar 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-24 09:22:56-04

(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Tilly

Tilly #851479

This sassy girl loves her human friends and will show off a very affectionate personality once she gets to know you. Tilly can be quite the goofball, and will make every day with her new people a sweet one. She had some vet visits when entering our care, so she will need a nice, chill life to settle into as she continues healing. Come adopt Tilly at our San Diego Campus today and have a scruffy new best friend!
Tilly’s adoption fee is waived, during our “Love is in Bloom” adoption promotion for all adult dogs (7 months and older) through March 31.

You can adopt me at the San Diego Humane Society:
San Diego Campus
5500 Gaines Street
San Diego, CA 92110
619-299-7012
Learn more: sdhumane.org/adopt

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch ABC 10News Weeknights!

Watch ABC 10News Weeknights!