(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Tilly

Tilly #851479



Schnauzer Mix

Female

6 years

50 lbs.

This sassy girl loves her human friends and will show off a very affectionate personality once she gets to know you. Tilly can be quite the goofball, and will make every day with her new people a sweet one. She had some vet visits when entering our care, so she will need a nice, chill life to settle into as she continues healing. Come adopt Tilly at our San Diego Campus today and have a scruffy new best friend!

Tilly’s adoption fee is waived, during our “Love is in Bloom” adoption promotion for all adult dogs (7 months and older) through March 31.

You can adopt me at the San Diego Humane Society:

San Diego Campus

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

619-299-7012

Learn more: sdhumane.org/adopt

