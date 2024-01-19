(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Teddy!

Teddy

3 months old

Shepherd blend

Male

Currently 15 pounds

Estimated adult weight 45-55 pounds

I am a sweet and gentle pup who would love to be your best friend. Won’t you take me to your home and make me part of your family? Teddy came to the Helen Woodward Animal Center from Texas. He’s a one-of-a-kind!

You can adopt me at the Helen Woodward Animal Center:

6461 El Apajo Road

Rancho Santa Fe

858-756-4177

Kennels are open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Last application is accepted at 5:15pm.

Find me at: https://animalcenter.org/

CURRENT EVENTS:

Helen Woodward Animal Center is Going to the Puppy Bowl!

Three Helen Woodward Animal Center pups made the team for Puppy Bowl XX, and one of them even made the starting lineup! Competing for the returning champions – Team Fluff – is Fred and Hana! Fred is a Yorkshire Terrier blend with a spunky demeanor and a penchant for showPUPship. On the other hand, Hana is a special Chihuahua blend who was rescued from the Maui Wildfires and has the attitude and willPAWer of a champion. Playing for their arch rivals – Team Ruff – is Dory! Dory is a Terrier blend who lives for PUPularity and can get a little distracted by her adoring fans.

Of the three, Fred made Team Fluff’s starting lineup! Because of this, he’s been entered in the Puppy Bowl’s PUPularity playoffs. Every day you can vote in eight matchups between Puppy Bowl starting Pups. Fred’s going face to face with a Beagle from Louisiana and he needs your help! Go to Puppybowl.com, and scroll down until you see “Vote for Fred.” Be sure to vote for Fred so he can win the title of Most Pupular.

On the day of the Puppy Bowl (February 11th), Helen Woodward Animal Center is hosting a watch party at McGregor’s Grill in Mission Valley from 10 am to 2:30 pm. Come on by for canine-themed menu items, an opportunity to meet some orphan pups, and to eat and drink for a good cause. 10% of all sales that day will go towards benefiting the pets and programs at Helen Woodward Animal Center.