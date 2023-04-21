(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Stitchy

Stitchy

4-years-old

Siberian Husky Mix

Female

Currently 57 pounds

Stitchy is looking for a place that will have lots to do! She would love a home that can provide toys, exercise, and play. Stitchy will do best in a home where she is the only pet, but she has a history of living successfully with children. If you would like to meet Stitchy, grab a leash and collar and head for our Escondido Campus!

