Pet of the Week: Stitchy

San Diego Humane Society
Posted at 11:01 AM, Apr 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-21 14:01:39-04

(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Stitchy

Stitchy
4-years-old
Siberian Husky Mix
Female
Currently 57 pounds

Stitchy is looking for a place that will have lots to do! She would love a home that can provide toys, exercise, and play. Stitchy will do best in a home where she is the only pet, but she has a history of living successfully with children. If you would like to meet Stitchy, grab a leash and collar and head for our Escondido Campus!

CURRENT HAPPENINGS:
Pet Day on the Bay is back for a Beach PAW-ty Bonanza!
The 21st annual Pet Day on the Bay is coming up on April 29th ! You and your dog are invited to any of the four pet-friendly cruises boarding at 9 AM, 10:45 AM, 12:30 PM, and 2:15 PM. Canines sail for free and are encouraged to dress up for the Beach PAW-ty Bonanza theme! Cruisers are encouraged to bring a donation of dry and canned cat and dog food to benefit the Center’s AniMeals program. Kahoots Feed & Pet will provide treats for your best friend, and a snack bar is available on deck for human guests. Tickets are available here.

