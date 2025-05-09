(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Sklyar!

Skylar

Border Collie blend

Male - Neutered

Estimated Age: 14 Weeks

Weight: 8.94 lbs

Hello! I am very smart and just need a good friend to teach me all the things I need to be a great dog. I love to play and can’t wait to go for long walks together! Please come meet me and make me a part of your family!

You can adopt me at the Helen Woodward Animal Center:

6461 El Apajo Road

Rancho Santa Fe

858-756-4177

Kennels are open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Last application is accepted at 5:15pm.

Find me at: https://animalcenter.org/