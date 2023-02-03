Watch Now
LifestylePet of the Week

Actions

Pet of the Week: Sirius

Pet of the Week: Sirius
San Diego Humane Society
Pet of the Week: Sirius
Pet of the Week Sirius 2.jfif
Posted at 5:57 AM, Feb 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-03 09:00:04-05

(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Sirius

Sirius #849352

  • Labrador Retriever Mix
  • Female
  • 4 Years old
  • 47 lbs
  • Adoption Fee: $103.00
  • Pet Profile

Meet Sirius! This pup is waiting for the right home to come along! Sirius will need a bit of extra support since he is learning how to re-do zoomies with only 3 legs. However, he would love to be a part of your family. Want to know more? Come and ask an adoption counselor today!
You can adopt me at the San Diego Humane Society:
El Cajon Campus
1373 N. Marshall Avenue
El Cajon, CA 92020
619-299-7012
Learn more: sdhumane.org/adopt

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Leadership

Nominate a Leader Today!