(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Sirius

Sirius #849352



Labrador Retriever Mix

Female

4 Years old

47 lbs

Adoption Fee: $103.00

Pet Profile



Meet Sirius! This pup is waiting for the right home to come along! Sirius will need a bit of extra support since he is learning how to re-do zoomies with only 3 legs. However, he would love to be a part of your family. Want to know more? Come and ask an adoption counselor today!

You can adopt me at the San Diego Humane Society:

El Cajon Campus

1373 N. Marshall Avenue

El Cajon, CA 92020

619-299-7012

Learn more: sdhumane.org/adopt