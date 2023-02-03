(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Sirius
Sirius #849352
- Labrador Retriever Mix
- Female
- 4 Years old
- 47 lbs
- Adoption Fee: $103.00
Meet Sirius! This pup is waiting for the right home to come along! Sirius will need a bit of extra support since he is learning how to re-do zoomies with only 3 legs. However, he would love to be a part of your family. Want to know more? Come and ask an adoption counselor today!
You can adopt me at the San Diego Humane Society:
El Cajon Campus
1373 N. Marshall Avenue
El Cajon, CA 92020
619-299-7012
Learn more: sdhumane.org/adopt