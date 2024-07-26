(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Siri!

Siri

13 weeks old

Beagle blend

Female

Currently 9 pounds

Estimated adult weight 27-47 pounds

Hi there! I absolutely love cuddles but I also love to play and explore! I’m a loving little pup and can’t wait to join your family! Siri came in with her sibling from one of our local rescue partners.

Helen Woodward Animal Center

You can adopt me at the Helen Woodward Animal Center:

6461 El Apajo Road

Rancho Santa Fe

858-756-4177

Kennels are open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Last application is accepted at 5:15pm.

Find me at: https://animalcenter.org/

CURRENT HAPPENINGS:

Surf Dog & Surf Dog Lessons!

Surf Dog is just around the point break. Get your pup ready to ‘Hang 20’. Surf Dog lessons are happening Sunday July 28 & August 11. Three different lesson times each day: 9:30am, 10:30am and 11:30am. Cost is $50 for a 50-minute session. Lessons include the use of a surfboard, canine life vest, instruction by a SoCal Surf Dogs member, and volunteers to help retrieve your dog and board. Sign up as soon as possible.

Click there to Sign Up for Lessons

Get ready for the 19th Annual Surf Dog on Sunday September 8. Join us as we see the world’s best surfing dogs show off their skills, interact with 20+ vendors and watch our amazing costume contest. This year’s theme: Classic Americana.

